Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $2,505,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,569.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $2,505,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $66.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.70 and a beta of 1.46. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.68.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

