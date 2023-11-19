Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) CRO Anthony John Derosa Sells 10,000 Shares

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,881.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anthony John Derosa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 16th, Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $38,000.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $57,800.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $69,900.00.

Evolv Technologies stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 391,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 42,101 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 123.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 283,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 156,911 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 41.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies in the third quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Evolv Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

