Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) CRO Anthony John Derosa Sells 10,000 Shares

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,881.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Anthony John Derosa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 16th, Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $38,000.00.
- On Friday, September 15th, Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $57,800.00.
- On Friday, September 1st, Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $69,900.00.
Evolv Technologies Stock Up 6.3 %
Evolv Technologies stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.45.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Evolv Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.
