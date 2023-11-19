Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.6425 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Evergy has a dividend payout ratio of 66.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Evergy to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.57 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.6%.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of EVRG opened at $50.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55. Evergy has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $65.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average of $55.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in Evergy by 793.5% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Evergy by 42.5% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on EVRG. Wolfe Research downgraded Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

