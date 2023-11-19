ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02-1.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.10-$4.30 EPS.

ESCO Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $104.84 on Friday. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.32 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.07%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESE. StockNews.com began coverage on ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ESE

Institutional Trading of ESCO Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 15.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESCO Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.