Erik C. Blachford Sells 21,855 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $820,655.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,008.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zillow Group Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $39.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.25. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.34 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $57.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $531,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Zillow Group by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 35,379 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

