EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.77.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of EOG opened at $124.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.34 and its 200-day moving average is $122.37. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $144.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.