Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EVA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enviva in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Enviva in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Enviva from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Enviva in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enviva currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.40.

Enviva Stock Up 17.6 %

NYSE EVA opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $119.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.26. Enviva has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $61.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.38 million. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 104.81% and a negative net margin of 29.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enviva will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Inclusive Capital Partners, L. sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $3,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,348,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,969,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enviva

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviva during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviva during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviva during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Company Profile

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

Featured Stories

