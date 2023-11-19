Envista (NYSE:NVST) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NVST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Envista from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Envista from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Envista Stock Performance

Shares of NVST stock opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.72. Envista has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $43.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.94 million. Envista had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Envista will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,359,143.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,359,143.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Keller purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $43,060.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,397.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $367,110 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envista

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Envista by 44.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,192,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,707,000 after buying an additional 1,603,147 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Envista by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,209,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,733,000 after buying an additional 1,412,915 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter worth $32,880,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Envista by 14.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,047,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,640,000 after purchasing an additional 768,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Envista in the second quarter worth $24,940,000.

About Envista



Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

See Also

