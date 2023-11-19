Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ENV. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from $67.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.57.

Shares of ENV opened at $37.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.30. Envestnet has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 8.5% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 12.4% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,870,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Envestnet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,379,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,916,000 after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

