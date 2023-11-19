Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Receives C$4.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.56.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Stock Up 3.8 %

Insider Activity at Ensign Energy Services

Shares of TSE ESI opened at C$2.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.27. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$1.77 and a 52-week high of C$4.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$401.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.10.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.99 per share, with a total value of C$746,675.00. 38.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.