Embecta (EMBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Embecta Stock Performance

Embecta stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. Embecta has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $36.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.90 million, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Embecta

In related news, Director David F. Melcher purchased 6,233 shares of Embecta stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,294.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,797.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embecta

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Embecta by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Embecta by 493.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Embecta by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Embecta by 853.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Embecta by 728.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Embecta in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Embecta from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

