Embecta (EMBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Embecta Stock Performance
Embecta stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. Embecta has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $36.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.90 million, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.59.
Insider Buying and Selling at Embecta
In related news, Director David F. Melcher purchased 6,233 shares of Embecta stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,294.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,797.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embecta
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Embecta in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Embecta from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on EMBC
Embecta Company Profile
Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Embecta
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.