Elementis (LON:ELM) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Elementis (LON:ELM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 110 ($1.35) price target on the stock.
Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Elementis from GBX 139 ($1.71) to GBX 137 ($1.68) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.
Elementis Stock Performance
Elementis Company Profile
Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Personal Care, Coatings, and Talc segments. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for personal care manufacturers.
