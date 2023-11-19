Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
EKSO opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.85. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.65.
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 89.28% and a negative return on equity of 76.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
