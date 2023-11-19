Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

In other news, major shareholder Richard A. Kayne acquired 154,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.24 per share, with a total value of $37,161.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,251,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,438.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 355,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 70,190 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 93,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 27,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

