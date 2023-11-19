eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Short Interest Up 6.5% in October

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,600 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the October 15th total of 140,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in eGain in the first quarter worth $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of eGain in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in eGain by 503.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in eGain by 81.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in eGain in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eGain stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. eGain has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The company has a market cap of $227.64 million, a P/E ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.79.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. eGain had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 million. Analysts predict that eGain will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of eGain from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on eGain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised eGain from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

