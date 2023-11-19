Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Edison International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 718,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,688,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 33.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 64.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Edison International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $65.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.01. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.86. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $803,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

