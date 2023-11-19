eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.47.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. eBay has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.70.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 4.3% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of eBay by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 3.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,316 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in eBay by 28.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,262 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

