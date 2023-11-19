Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLNG opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $95.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.