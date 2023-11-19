Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) General Counsel Stephen C. Chen Sells 988 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $207,262.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,222.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Duolingo Stock Up 1.8 %

Duolingo stock opened at $211.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -783.89 and a beta of 0.33. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.73 and a twelve month high of $223.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.42 and a 200-day moving average of $152.54.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.14 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 91.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter worth $6,393,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo during the first quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duolingo during the second quarter worth $1,151,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.78.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

