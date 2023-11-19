Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) General Counsel Stephen C. Chen Sells 988 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $207,262.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,222.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Duolingo Stock Up 1.8 %
Duolingo stock opened at $211.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -783.89 and a beta of 0.33. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.73 and a twelve month high of $223.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.42 and a 200-day moving average of $152.54.
Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.14 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Duolingo
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.78.
Duolingo Company Profile
Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Duolingo
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.