DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Free Report) – Raymond James dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of DRI Healthcare Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.60. Raymond James also issued estimates for DRI Healthcare Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Get DRI Healthcare Trust alerts:

DRI Healthcare Trust Price Performance

DRI Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. This is a positive change from DRI Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

About DRI Healthcare Trust

DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. Its fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore and Oslo, Norway. You shall recognize it by its business approach with an experienced organization with focus on first rate operations and customer service, quality ships built at quality shipyards, prudent capital structure with robust cash break even levels to accommodate staying power through the business cycles, a combination of market exposure and fixed income contracts for its fleet and a transparent corporate structure maintaining a high level of integrity and good governance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.