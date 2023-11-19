Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Receives C$14.03 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.03.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on D.UN shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$11.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of TSE:D.UN opened at C$9.09 on Thursday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$7.25 and a 52 week high of C$17.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.85. The company has a market cap of C$296.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

