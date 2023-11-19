DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stake Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,639 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $18,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.9% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.4% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $12,148,633.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,096,512.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $12,148,633.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,096,512.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 592,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,932,715. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Price Performance

DOCU stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -477.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.89.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $687.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.