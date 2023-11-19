Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 261 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 82,429 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.