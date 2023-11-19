Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,071,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 219,383 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $176,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, VP George L. Curtis sold 10,303 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total value of $1,767,376.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,251,417.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, VP George L. Curtis sold 10,303 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total value of $1,767,376.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,251,417.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,500 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $598,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,294,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,705,200 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CLH opened at $164.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.38. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $178.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

