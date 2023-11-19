Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 66,855 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,923,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 66,855 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $174,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 3.9 %

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.69. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $54.45.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $659.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.17 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,088,122.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,340,288 shares in the company, valued at $56,908,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,127 shares of company stock worth $1,455,502. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Atb Cap Markets cut Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.