Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,813,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,186 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $170,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 35,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $1,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE:SNX opened at $98.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.30 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.77.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.31. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $108,600.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,130.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,548,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,682,061.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $108,600.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,130.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,227,658 shares of company stock valued at $117,346,823. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Further Reading

