Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,329,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,496 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $179,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,762,040,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 314,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

