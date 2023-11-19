Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,314,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 95,752 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Olin were worth $170,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the second quarter worth about $221,775,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,238,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at $67,494,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Olin by 120.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,704,000 after purchasing an additional 760,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Olin during the first quarter valued at $29,331,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Olin from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Olin from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.43.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $46.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average is $51.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.44. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

