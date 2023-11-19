Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,865,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,581 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $163,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 76.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First American Financial during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $101,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at $420,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FAF opened at $56.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.26. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.25.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.39%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

