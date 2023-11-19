Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $175.63 Million Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,315,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of EnPro Industries worth $175,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 87.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 148.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries Stock Performance

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $125.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.77. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.74 and a 1-year high of $144.86. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.51.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $250.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NPO shares. TheStreet downgraded EnPro Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on EnPro Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

