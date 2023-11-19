Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $169.45 Million Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,575,211 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 274,402 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SouthState were worth $169,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SouthState during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 400.0% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SouthState by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in SouthState during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In related news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 2,633 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,582.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 2,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $181,492.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,582.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $197,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,982.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SouthState Stock Up 0.6 %

SSB stock opened at $75.40 on Friday. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.39. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.79.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $573.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.70 million. SouthState had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SouthState in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded shares of SouthState from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SouthState from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

SouthState Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Further Reading

