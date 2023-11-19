Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,930,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111,329 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Terex were worth $175,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEX. Citigroup reduced their target price on Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Terex from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Terex from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.92.

In related news, CFO Julie A. Beck acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.59 per share, for a total transaction of $50,149.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,033.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Julie A. Beck bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.59 per share, with a total value of $50,149.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Sachs bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.95 per share, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,730 shares of company stock worth $437,344 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TEX stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.68. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $40.50 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.07.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. Terex had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

