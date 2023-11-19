Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,349,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,906 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $166,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in M&T Bank by 501.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 72,308 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd increased its position in M&T Bank by 74.2% during the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 216,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,993,000 after acquiring an additional 92,288 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 14.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.62.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,551.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $126.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.92. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $172.59.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.01%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

