Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,093,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 114,303 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $179,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $239,184,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after buying an additional 7,126,475 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 60.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,478,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,798,000 after buying an additional 5,055,952 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $87,451,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after buying an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $18.80 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $23.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.25 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.90.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

