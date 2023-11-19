DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $115.00 price objective on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.58.

Shares of DKS opened at $118.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,721,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sandeep Mathrani purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.54 per share, for a total transaction of $147,602.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at $18,721,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

