Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $206.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $189.00 to $206.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FANG. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.41.

FANG stock opened at $156.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.86 and its 200-day moving average is $144.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $5,410,371,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

