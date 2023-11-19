Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.18.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $70.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

