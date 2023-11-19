Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Compass Group (LON:CPG) to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 2,400 ($29.47) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 2,106 ($25.86).
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPG. Barclays upped their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,300 ($28.25) to GBX 2,350 ($28.86) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Goodbody assumed coverage on Compass Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 2,120 ($26.03) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,140 ($26.28).
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
