Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $119.19 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Destination XL Group Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXLG opened at $4.51 on Friday. Destination XL Group has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $272.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jack Boyle bought 33,175 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $140,993.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 479,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,586. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $86,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 240,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,375.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Boyle acquired 33,175 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $140,993.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 479,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,586. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destination XL Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Destination XL Group by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 245.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

