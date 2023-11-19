David P. Poroch Sells 10,000 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Southern Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $69.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.40.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Institutional Trading of Southern

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $435,979,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Southern by 586.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,157,000 after buying an additional 4,753,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Southern by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,306,000 after buying an additional 4,067,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

