David A. Beitel Sells 4,495 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CTO David A. Beitel sold 4,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $183,620.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 126,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,185,090.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Zillow Group stock opened at $39.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.34 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average is $47.25.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on Z. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 203.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,450,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,593 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $67,777,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,544 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $44,470,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.