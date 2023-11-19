Dale Robert Clark Sells 10,000 Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Stock

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Dale Robert Clark sold 10,000 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.36, for a total value of C$603,600.00.
Cameco Stock Performance
TSE CCO opened at C$61.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$28.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.85.
Cameco Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Cameco Company Profile
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
