Dale Robert Clark Sells 10,000 Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Stock

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Dale Robert Clark sold 10,000 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.36, for a total value of C$603,600.00.

Cameco Stock Performance

TSE CCO opened at C$61.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$28.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Cameco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cameco from C$49.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Cameco from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Cameco from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cameco from C$42.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.45.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

