Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Purchased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Crown were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Crown by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 197,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 107,498 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Crown by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 44,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,043,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Crown by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Crown by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,018,000 after acquiring an additional 206,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Stock Up 0.3 %

CCK stock opened at $83.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.89. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $96.35. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $902,476.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Crown

Crown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.