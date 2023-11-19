Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) and Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Critical Survey

Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Free Report) and Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.5% of Yue Yuen Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Crocs shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Crocs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Yue Yuen Industrial and Crocs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yue Yuen Industrial N/A N/A N/A Crocs 17.14% 72.21% 16.50%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yue Yuen Industrial 0 0 0 0 N/A Crocs 0 2 6 0 2.75

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Yue Yuen Industrial and Crocs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Crocs has a consensus target price of $137.88, indicating a potential upside of 51.21%. Given Crocs’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crocs is more favorable than Yue Yuen Industrial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yue Yuen Industrial and Crocs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yue Yuen Industrial N/A N/A N/A $0.20 5.88 Crocs $3.55 billion 1.55 $540.16 million $10.85 8.40

Crocs has higher revenue and earnings than Yue Yuen Industrial. Yue Yuen Industrial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crocs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Crocs beats Yue Yuen Industrial on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and sale of athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland. It also distributes sporting products; and operate sport service platform, which includes events, venues, media, broadcasting, shopping, activities, registration, ticketing, and other sports-related services online and offline for event sponsorship, promotions, sports center operations, and design services. In addition, the company provides commercial spaces to retailers and distributors; and trades in footwear. Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name. The company sells its products in approximately 85 countries through wholesalers, retail stores, e-commerce sites, and third-party marketplaces. Crocs, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

