Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 611,400 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the October 15th total of 648,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 234,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credicorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Credicorp by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,035,000 after purchasing an additional 216,483 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Credicorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Credicorp by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,286,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,693,000 after purchasing an additional 75,280 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 132,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,007,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,619,000 after buying an additional 11,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Credicorp from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Credicorp in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Credicorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.30.

Credicorp Stock Performance

BAP opened at $127.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Credicorp has a 12-month low of $116.42 and a 12-month high of $160.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

