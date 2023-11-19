Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda Sells 10,001 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 10,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,937,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coursera alerts:

On Thursday, November 9th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $932,500.00.

On Thursday, October 26th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $854,500.00.

On Thursday, October 12th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $945,500.00.

On Thursday, September 28th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $917,500.00.

On Thursday, September 14th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $909,500.00.

On Thursday, August 31st, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $870,500.00.

Coursera Price Performance

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $20.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average is $15.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $165.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Coursera from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Coursera from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

View Our Latest Report on COUR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Coursera by 8.2% in the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Coursera by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 91,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coursera by 9.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Coursera by 187.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.