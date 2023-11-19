Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Short Interest Up 5.9% in October

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 599,800 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the October 15th total of 566,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Institutional Trading of Cosan
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSAN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cosan by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cosan by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cosan in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cosan by 24.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CSAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC raised Cosan from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.
Cosan Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE CSAN opened at $14.62 on Friday. Cosan has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23.
About Cosan
Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.
