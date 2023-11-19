Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Short Interest Up 5.9% in October

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 599,800 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the October 15th total of 566,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Cosan

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSAN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cosan by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cosan by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cosan in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cosan by 24.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cosan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC raised Cosan from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Cosan Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CSAN opened at $14.62 on Friday. Cosan has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23.

About Cosan

(Get Free Report)

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.