Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CLB. TheStreet lowered Core Laboratories from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.88.

CLB stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.11 million, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.61. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $17.77 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.81 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,631,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,938,000 after buying an additional 122,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,927,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,311,000 after buying an additional 2,173,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,144,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,352,000 after buying an additional 46,425 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,835,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,174,000 after buying an additional 271,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,277,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,689,000 after buying an additional 79,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

