Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Hits New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $51.40 and last traded at $51.17, with a volume of 688013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.31.

The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 945.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,821,000 after buying an additional 77,616 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 163,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 390,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,624,000 after acquiring an additional 49,516 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 742.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 118,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after acquiring an additional 104,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.44.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

