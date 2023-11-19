Contrasting MoneyHero (MNY) and The Competition

MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) is one of 107 public companies in the “Internet Content & Information” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare MoneyHero to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyHero and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyHero N/A -4.68% 0.51% MoneyHero Competitors -11.01% -48.99% -0.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.5% of MoneyHero shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of shares of all “Internet Content & Information” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of MoneyHero shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.1% of shares of all “Internet Content & Information” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

MoneyHero has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyHero’s competitors have a beta of 1.07, suggesting that their average stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MoneyHero and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyHero 0 0 0 0 N/A MoneyHero Competitors 352 1320 1947 36 2.46

As a group, “Internet Content & Information” companies have a potential upside of 12.68%. Given MoneyHero’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MoneyHero has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MoneyHero and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyHero N/A $23.22 million -8.99 MoneyHero Competitors $604.12 million $63.18 million 249.78

MoneyHero’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MoneyHero. MoneyHero is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

MoneyHero competitors beat MoneyHero on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

MoneyHero Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

